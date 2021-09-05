Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,042 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

MMP opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

