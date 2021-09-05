Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

