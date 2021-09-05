Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

