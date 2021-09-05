Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 863 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 952,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

