Telemus Capital LLC Sells 740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

V traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

