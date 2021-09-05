Telsey Advisory Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $31.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.