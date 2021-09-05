TENT Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. TENT has a market capitalization of $696,039.26 and approximately $135,509.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00330695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00162401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00207971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002554 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,500,200 coins and its circulating supply is 38,423,108 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

