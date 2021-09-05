TenX Reaches Market Cap of $15.48 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $442,925.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

