Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,792 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

