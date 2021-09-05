Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

