Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $313,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

