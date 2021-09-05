Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 139.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 58.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

