Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

