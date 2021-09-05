Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NYSE:DKS opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

