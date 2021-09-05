The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

