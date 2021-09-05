The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.06 and a beta of 1.48. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

