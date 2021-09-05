The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.