The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $341.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

