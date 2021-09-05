The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $5,321,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

