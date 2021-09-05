The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

