The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head to Head Comparison

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro 11.11% 66.94% 13.62% AgroFresh Solutions -20.41% -6.92% -2.40%

Volatility & Risk

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro $4.13 billion 2.16 $387.40 million $7.24 22.05 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.31

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 1 6 1 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus price target of $237.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.80%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.59%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro beats AgroFresh Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

