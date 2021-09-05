The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 2,891,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.