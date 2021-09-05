The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 410,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

