The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,844 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

