The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 811.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

