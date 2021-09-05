THETA Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. THETA has a total market cap of $8.05 billion and $420.61 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00015994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00833684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00166577 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

