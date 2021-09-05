Thisoption 1-Day Volume Tops $157.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $112,366.33 and $157.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 74.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

