Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$162.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.14.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$148.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$135.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.49. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$98.68 and a 1 year high of C$151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

