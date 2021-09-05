ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $14,530.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010813 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.