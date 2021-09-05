Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $176.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.84 million to $192.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $792.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $971.78 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $425,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $205,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,685,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.