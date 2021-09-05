Timothy Nguyen Sells 1,180,000 Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent LLC has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.