TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Cap of $373.21 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $373.21 million and $12.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00013510 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

