Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$731,072.08 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at C$731,072.08.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$579,182.40.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$196.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.05. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

