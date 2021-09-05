TOWER (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0538 on Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. TOWER has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $823,770.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

