Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Tops $71.49 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $71.49 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,609.37 or 0.99845773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.16 or 0.00617460 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,533,217 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

