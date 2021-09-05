Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 64,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 181,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

