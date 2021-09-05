Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.27 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $183.27 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00007141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,140,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

