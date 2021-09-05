Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

