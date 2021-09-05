Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

