Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 440,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.