Truist Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $554.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.