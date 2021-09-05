Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that WM Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

