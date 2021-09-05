TrustToken (TRU) 1-Day Volume Hits $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

