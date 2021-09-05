Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of MEOH opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

