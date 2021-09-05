Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

