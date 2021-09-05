Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

