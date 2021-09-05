UBS Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA:VIV opened at €32.93 ($38.74) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

