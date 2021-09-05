UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $119.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

