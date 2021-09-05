UMA (UMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.10 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. UMA has a market cap of $893.02 million and approximately $55.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $14.23 or 0.00027558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00124395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.00814323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047170 BTC.

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,689,124 coins and its circulating supply is 62,756,472 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

