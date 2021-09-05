Unifty Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $22.96 or 0.00045081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $23.89 million and $55,463.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,686 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

